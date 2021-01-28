Rape, sex abuse
Police are investigating two reported incidences of sex crimes. On Jan. 20, police received information regarding an alleged rape and sexual assault in Hamlin Township between 2009 and 2015.
On Jan. 19, police initiated an investigation after they received information in regard to sexual abuse of a child in Annin Township between May 2020 and September 2020.
Drug possession
Trevor Elder, 27 of Smethport, was arrested for possession of drugs while in a 2002 Ford Explorer at the Dollar General parking lot, Port Allegany Jan. 21. It was determined that Elder was impaired, and he was arrested for driving under the influence of methamphetamine. He also was on probation and was committed to McKean County Jail. Charges to be filed in district court.
Underage alcohol
An 18-year-old Kane female was arrested for underage possession of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 2013 Ford Explorer at Peterson Street, Mount Jewett Jan. 19. Charges are pending in district court.