DUI crash-drugs
A 34-year-old Smethport woman was arrested after she crashed her car on East Valley Road, Keating Township June 12. Police were dispatched to the location for the crash with injuries, where they determined the driver of a 2015 Toyota van was driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was transferred to an out of the area medical facility for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Crashes
Leroy S. Trainer, 61, of Smethport, was injured in a motorcycle crash on Route 446, Keating Township, near Route 220 June 11. Trainer was traveling north on a 2013 Harley-Davidson Road King when he attempted to brake to bring the bike to a stop. While braking, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the northbound lane. The bike continued until it exited the roadway and came to rest about 30 feet off the berm. Both operator and passenger, Shannon H. Lambert, 36, of Smethport, suffered injuries in the crash. Lambert was transported to Olean General Hospital by Priority Care Ambulance and Trainer to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight medical helicopter.
Nichole D. Austin, 34, of Smethport, was injured in a two vehicle crash on East Valley Road, Keating Township, June 12. Austin was traveling south in a 2010 Kia Forte when it left the southbound lane of travel and crossed into the northbound lane, hitting a 2015 Toyota Rav4 operated by Kennedy A. Whitman, 22, of Shinglehouse. Whitman also suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility. Austin was transported to Erie County Medical Center by Phoenix EMS. Austin was not wearing a seat belt. Whitman was wearing a seat belt.
Daniel P. Nedimyer, 48, of St. Marys, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 321, Jones Township June 6. Nedimyer was traveling south in a 2011 Honda Pilot when a deer entered the roadway and was hit by the Honda. None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured in the crash, including Valerie A. Nedimayer, 40, of St. Marys and four minors, aged 12 — 16. All were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Criminal trespass
A 24-year-old Eldred woman was the victim of burglary at a location on Cris Drive, Eldred Borough, June 11. An unknown person entered the residence without permission and disturbed items in the home. Evidence was collected for forensic analysis. The investigation was ongoing.
DUI-alcohol
A 22-year-old East Smethport man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet on North Main Street, Port Allegany June 12. During the stop, the operator was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood draw. Charges are pending lab test results.
Harassment
Danny Kinney, 54, of Mt. Jewett was arrested following a domestic dispute at a residence on Anderson Street, Mt. Jewett June 11. The investigation revealed that Kinney and a 50-year-old female had argued and that Kinney had threatened to punch her in the face with a closed fist. Charges were filed in district court.
Bruce Sparks, 37, of Port Allegany, was cited for harassment in district court following a domestic incident at a residence on Route 155, Liberty Township June 8.
An incident involving two juveniles reported to be harassment with physical contact at a location on East Valley Road, Keating Township June 10 is under investigation by police.
Theft by deception
A 47-year-old Eldred man was the victim of theft by deception related to an online purchase. The victim purchased an item through Ebay and never received it. The investigation is ongoing.