Burglary
A 63-year-old Titusville, N.J. woman was the victim of burglary after unknown persons pried open the rear door of her camp on Baldwin Run Road, Delmar Township June 24. Taken from the property was a Honda 7000-watt generator valued at approximately $5,000; 20 solar panels valued at $15,000; a wind turbine generator valued at $515, a Craftsman 2.5-gallon air compressor valued at $380, a Hobart welder valued at $570, a 20” Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $530, and a Browning Bridger safe was damaged, making it inoperable, valued at $2,500. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
A 44-year-old woman of Mansfield was arrested following a physical altercation with the 58-year-old male victim of Covington. Police were dispatched to a report of a harassment incident at a residence on Route 6, Richmond Township July 27. Charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
A 27-year-old man of Knoxville was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2017 Ford on California Road, Westfield Township July 29. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending in district court.