Crashes
Thomas B. Clark, 22, of Westfield, and Austin D. Cline, 24, of Westfield, were uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street, Knoxville, Dec. 27. Clark, who was traveling south on South Water Street in a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck, ran a stop sign at the intersection of South Water Street and West Main Street, and caused both his truck and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck traveling west on West Main Street to crash into a structure. Clark was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 49, Osceola Township, Dec. 22. Mary A. Garlock, 87, of Corning, N.Y., was driving a 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKZ and Larry W. Burton, 73, of Knoxville, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. All occupants of both vehicles, including Garlock’s passenger Dorothy A. Moore, 84, of Corning, N.Y., were wearing seat belts. No other details about the crash were available.
A deer in the roadway caused a one-vehicle crash on Lambs Creek Road, Richmond Township, Dec. 26. The unnamed driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east when the deer entered the roadway into the path of the truck. The driver attempted to stop, but was unable to and hit the deer, which died at the scene. There were no injuries reported to the driver. The truck was damaged but was driven from the scene.
Icy roads caused a one-vehicle crash on North Williamson Road, Covington, Dec. 24. The unnamed driver was traveling north in a 2013 Kia Sportage when it traveled over a patch of ice, causing the driver to lose control, drive over a small embankment and roll completely over. There were no injuries reported and the car was damaged but was driven from the scene. The driver was cited for speeding.
Karen L. Graham, 48, of Westfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Chatham Township, Dec. 23. Graham was traveling south in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it crossed a patch of ice, causing the driver to lose control and leave the road way, rolling over and hitting a utility pole with its roof. Graham was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The car had to be towed from the scene. Graham was cited for speeding.
Koleton J. Roupp, 18, of Liberty, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Blockhouse Road, Liberty Borough, Dec. 9. Roupp was traveling south in a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta when it crossed a patch of ice on the roadway, causing the driver to lose control, leave the roadway and hit a utility pole. Roupp was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
Slippery road conditions caused an unnamed driver to lose control of their vehicle and hit a utility pole on Brooklyn Road, Richmond Township, Dec. 22. The driver was traveling north in a 2007 Dodge Nitro when they lost control and left the roadway, coming to rest at the base of the pole. The driver was cited for speeding.
Cecelia H. Ruszkowski, 18, of Olean, N.Y., and her three passengers escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Deerfield Township, Jan. 1. Ruszkowski was traveling east in a 2008 Kia Sedona when she lost control on the slushy/icy road while attempting to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, coming to rest off the road and rolled over. Seat belts were worn by all occupants including Julieann R. Coogan, 49, of Westfield; David A. Halstead, 52, of Westfield; and Trinity L. Halstead, 19, of Olean, N.Y. The driver was given a warning for speeding and cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
David R. Zavetsky, 22, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township in front of Corey Creek Golf Course on Jan. 4. Zavetsky was traveling east in a 2015 General Motors Corps Sierra when he lost control of the car on a left curve and began to fishtail on the ice/snow covered berm. He hit a utility pole with the rear passenger side of the car and continued to travel before hitting a tree head-on and coming to a stop. Zavetsky was checked by emergency services personnel and refused treatment. He was wearing a seat belt and his vehicle was towed from the scene. He was given a warning for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Harassment
A 29-year-old Millerton woman was arrested for harassment against a 19-year-old Millerton woman by forcing her to retreat to an employees-only area at the victim’s place of employment on South Main Street, Richmond Township on Dec. 3. A non-traffic citation was filed against the arrestee.