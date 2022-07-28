A 17-year-old male of Osceola was arrested for assault after police responded to Briar Hill Road, Osceola Township for a report of an assault. The 16-year-old victim was taken to Guthrie Corning Hospital for evaluation of his injuries. Charges will be made accordingly.
Terroristic threats
A 53-year-old Millerton man was the victim of terroristic threats following a disturbance on Main Street, Jackson Township July 4. Christopher Gates was taken into custody and transported to Guthrie Medical Center in Sayre for medical evaluation. Charges are pending in district court.
Harassment
Roxanne Barton, 37, of Mill Hall, was arrested for harassment after she allegedly posted revealing photos of the 25-year-old male victim on social media July 13. A non-traffic citation was issued in district court.
Illegal firearm possession
Zachary Barber, 32, of Sabinsville, was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm following a police dispatch to 46 Stiles Road, Clymer Township June 17 for a report of harassment.
Thefts
Police arrested three teens, including an 18-year-old from Pennsburg, a 17-year-old from Pennsburg and a 17-year-old from Redhill for theft from Walmart, Richmond Township July 24. The three individuals are accused of taking several items from the store without paying for them including Lego sets, novelty items, trading cards and Pop’s characters as well as Walmart security footage. They will be charged in district court.
A utility trailer was stolen from a Charleston Township residence on July 17. Anyone with information about the black XNS1025 2022 Sureload trailer is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Drills and other tools were stolen from a 2013 Ford on Whitneyville Road, Charleston Township July 19. Anyone with information about the Milwaukee drills and other tools, including a black backpack with more tools inside, is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Several items were stolen from a residence in Middlebury Township on July 21, including a metal shovel, pitchfork, copper extension cord for a welder and fuse box in a barn. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
DUI
Amanda Rice, 32, of Wellsboro, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after police investigated a report of a motorist passed out in a 2008 Jeep on Route 328, Lawrence Township July 2.
A 58-year-old woman of Tioga was arrested after she walked into another person’s garage to retrieve her dog in Lawrence Township, which had wandered off her property June 21. She was cited with a leash law violation.