Assault
Patrick Dacillo, 32, of Liberty was arrested for assault following an incident at Court Lane, Liberty Township Feb. 27 during which an argument between Dacillo and the victim escalated into him cutting her hand with a knife causing a small puncture wound. He was charged with simple assault, terrorist threats and harassment and transported to Tioga County Prison pending arraignment.
Crashes
Isaiah D. Scott, 19, of Wellsville, N.Y., suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Liberty Township March 21. Scott was traveling west in a 2022 Mazda 2 when the vehicle veered off the south side of the roadway and hit a tree. Scott was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to UPMC Williamsport by Morris Firemen’s Ambulance. The car was towed from the scene.
Nicole A. Shoop, 47, of Halifax, Pa., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Liberty Township April 1 when a deer entered the roadway in front of her. She was traveling west in a 202 Ford Expedition and hit the deer head on. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Drug possession
Mary Francine, 56, of Cocoa, Fla, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Sonic on Route 49, Lawrence Township March 24.
State police are investigating a case of drug possession that occurred at NP-Liberty High School on Jan. 27.
Lisa Deacon, 53, of Tioga was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after she reported seeing dead bodies at a residence at 15950 Route 287, Tioga Township April 3. She was transported to Tioga County Prison.
PFA violation
A 26-year-old male of Mansfield was arrested for a protection from abuse order violation at Knowlton Road, Delmar Township Feb. 13 by making unlawful contact with the victim. He was taken into custody.
Harassment
Two people were charged with assault following a domestic incident on Antlers Lane, Gaines Township March 1.
A 43-year-old Morris woman was the victim of harassment at a residence on Back Street, Morris Township Feb. 27 when a known individual contacted her after being told not to. The investigation is ongoing.
Firearm sale
Christopher Bartoo, of Westfield, was arrested for violating the firearms act by going to Barber’s Firearms, Route 249, Westfield Township on Nov. 14, 2020 and completing the required paperwork to purchase a .22 caliber rifle knowing he was not eligible as he was still on probation for a crime that occurred in 2020. The investigation is ongoing.
On Nov. 4, 2020, a person prohibited from purchasing a firearm attempted to do so at Barber’s Firearms, Route 249, Westfield Township. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for the person who kicked open a door at a camp on Route 414, Morris Township March 20. No items were taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
A Martha Lloyd Community Service 2021 Honda Odyssey mini-van parked in the Wal-Mart parking lot on April 2 was damaged by a vehicle parked next to it when the driver opened their door. The incident was reported only for insurance purposes not to prosecute the at fault vehicle. The at fault vehicle was reported to be a 2019 Chevrolet.
Megan’s Law failure to register
On Feb. 22 an investigation began after a known required sex offender was arrested on a warrant from New York State in Tioga County at his place of employment, 136 Morris Street, Blossburg for failing to register with state police between May 28, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
DUI
Charges are pending for a driver who crashed his pick-up after overdosing on heroin, according to police. The driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Cummings Creek Road, Middlebury Township March 28 when he crashed the truck. He was taken to SSMH, Wellsboro via ambulance.
Retail theft
The Tractor Supply in Mansfield was the victim of retail theft after a male was suspected of stealing various welding equipment from the store on South Main Street Feb. 23. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft of services
Canyon Country Cabs, LLC, Wellsboro reported that counterfeit currency was used by two individuals for transportation on Jan. 12. The cab fare amounted to $15.80. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
A 44-year-old man of Gaines was the victim of theft by deception Feb. 8 after an unknown individual remotely accessed his computer claiming to be Norton Anti-Virus and attempted to obtain confidential information. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
A 54-year-old Enfield, N.C. man was the victim of burglary when someone entered his unoccupied property on Butler Hill Road, Deerfield Township Jan. 12 and stole a roll of carpet and a salamander heater. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.