Drug possession
Jacob Sullivan, 24, of Pittsburgh, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2003 Ford Taurus on Route 15, Covington Township Sept. 4. Charges are pending in district court.
Disorderly conduct
Ashley Smith, 36, of Cameron, N.Y., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to Route 49. Lawrence Township Sept. 10 for a report of a person causing a disturbance.
Crashes
Corey D. Wheatcraft, 40, of Mansfield, and Dana M. Breen, 59, of Middlebury Center, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 249, Chatham Township Aug. 13. Wheatcraft was traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu and Breen was traveling north in a 2002 Jeep Cherokee near the intersection with Mudd Puppy Lane, ehen the Malibu drifted over the yellow dividing line into the northbound lane and the two vehicles collided head-on. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured or transported to any medical facility.
Phyllis J. Driebelbies, 81, of Wellsboro, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Marsh Creek Road, Delmar Township Sept. 15. Driebelbies was traveling east in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox when she became distracted by her dog while negotiating a right downhill curve. The car left its lane of travel and drove off the roadway, down a five foot embankment and hit a tree. Driebelbies was wearing a seat belt. She was not transported to any medical facility. The car was towed from the scene.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever damaged the windows of a 2012 Chevrolet on Alder Run Road, Jackson Township Sept. 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Found property
Police are looking for the person who dropped a wallet in the roadway in front of Wal-Mart, 1169 S. Main St., Mansfield Sept. 13. Attempts are being made to notify the owner.
Harassment
Police arrested a 31-year-old Lawrenceville man for harassment at Country Acres Lane, Jackson Township Aug. 17. The victim was a 10-year-old girl.
Warrant/misdemeanor/felony
Brandon McClain, 30, of Columbia Crossroads, was arrested on Mitchell Creek Road, Tioga Township Aug. 18 after he was located there and it was determined he had an active warrant for him.
Assault/bodily injury
A 67-year-old man of Wellsboro was arrested following an argument with a 69-year-old woman, also of Wellsboro, that turned physical at a location on Pinafore Run, Shippen Township Aug. 14. The accused allegedly threw several items at the victim and struck her several times. She fled the scene and contacted state police the following day.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took items from a 1995 Jeep Wrangler parked at the Tractor Supply, 1430 Main St., Richmond Township, on Aug. 22. Stolen items included a black Apple iPhone 5, valued at $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.