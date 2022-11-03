Theft of motor vehicle
A 31-year-old Lindley, N.Y. man was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road, Farmington Township Oct. 11 for a report of a criminal mischief incident. Further investigation revealed that the arrestee trespassed onto the victim’s property, knowing he was not allowed to be there. He then punched the victim’s front driver and passenger side windows, causing them to crack. He also punched the side of the vehicle causing multiple dents in the body, all the while threatening the victim. The arrestee then stole the victim’s 2006 Ford and damaged both windows by shattering them. He was charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threats, simple trespass, theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The investigation is on-going
Crashes
A 17-year-old girl of Roaring Branch escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Bloss Township Oct. 13. The girl was traveling south in a 2018 Subaru Forester when she came upon a bear in the left lane of travel. She hit the bear, lost control of the car, and hit a guide rail. She was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
Keisha O. Button, 21, of Westfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Plank Road, Brookfield Township Oct. 29. She was traveling south in a 2010 Nissan Rogue when as she negotiated a left-hand curve, she saw a deer cross the road in front of her. She swerved to miss the deer and drove off the roadway into a ditch. The car then rolled one time. She was wearing a seat belt and air bags deployed. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
James C. Gurule, 24, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township Oct. 31. Gurule was traveling north in a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, negotiating a left curve in the roadway. He reported a vehicle traveling south was partially in his lane, causing him to swerve and drove off the right side of the roadway. The car hit a ditch and came to rest. He was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
PFA violation
A 40-year-old Wellsboro man was charged with a protection from abuse order after he allegedly contacted the female victim through a third-party Oct. 21 in Charleston Township Charges will be filed in district court.