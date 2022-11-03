Theft of motor vehicle

A 31-year-old Lindley, N.Y. man was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road, Farmington Township Oct. 11 for a report of a criminal mischief incident. Further investigation revealed that the arrestee trespassed onto the victim’s property, knowing he was not allowed to be there. He then punched the victim’s front driver and passenger side windows, causing them to crack. He also punched the side of the vehicle causing multiple dents in the body, all the while threatening the victim. The arrestee then stole the victim’s 2006 Ford and damaged both windows by shattering them. He was charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threats, simple trespass, theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The investigation is on-going

