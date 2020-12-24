Crashes
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Airport Road, Delmar Township, Dec. 9. Drivers Logan A. Landis, 21, of Mifflinburg; Bryan J. Roush, 39, of Liverpool; and Barbara A. Peters, 54, of Galeton, all escaped injury as did Peters’ passenger, James J. Button, 60, of Galeton. Landis’ 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup truck reportedly slid while making a right turn onto Airport Road from Route 362, hitting a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck operated by Roush, which was stopped at the intersection waiting to enter Route 362. After being hit by the Silverado, the Ford truck slid forward where it was then hit by a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by Peters. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. There were no citations issued.
Ruth N. Vial, 28, of Morris Run, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on White Street, Blossburg, Dec. 12. Vial was traveling west in a 2006 Ford Focus when she reportedly lost control of the car on a right curve, traveled off the road and hit a ditch. She was wearing her seat belt and was not injured. She was cited for speeding.
Burglary
A 41-year-old Westfield man was the victim of burglary at a residence on Route 49, Westfield Township, Dec. 1. Stolen was a 16 gauge Lefever shotgun. Anyone with in formation is asked to contact state police at Mansfield at 570-662-2151.