Crashes
Larry Jordan, 39, of Wellsboro, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2007 Dodge Caliber on Charleston Road Feb. 14. Jordan failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, hitting a wooden fence. Jordan then fled the scene on foot. He was located about a mile from the crash scene on Catlin Hollow Road and taken into custody. He was treated UPMC Wellsboro for minor cuts and bruises on his legs from running and falling in the hard, icy snow, police said. Charges are pending blood test results.
A tractor-trailer driver lost control of his rig on an icy patch of roadway as he traveled on Route 287, Delmar Township Jan. 25. The unnamed driver was traveling south in a 2003 Kenworth T800 when the accident occurred. After he lost control of the rig, it hit a utility pole, then a bank, rotated and rolled onto its passenger side, where it came to rest. The truck was towed from the scene. The driver was uninjured. The damaged pole caused live wires to be on the ground and the road was shut down until repairs were made.
A 16-year-old female of Middlebury Center escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 287, Tioga Township Feb. 18. The other driver also was uninjured. The teenager was traveling south in a 2008 Subaru Legacy sedan when it hit water and ice across the roadway, spun several times, and entered the northbound lane, where it collided with a 2018 Dodge Journey operated by Nicole R. Sanderson, 28, of Middlebury Center. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Theft
Logan Cadek, 28, of Jackson Township, was arrested for retail theft from the Pump N Pantry, Tioga, 1 Main St., Feb. 17 after he took multiple items without paying for them. Charges were filed in district court.
Identity theft
A 57-year-old woman of Middlebury was the victim of identity theft when an unknown person used her identity to obtain unemployment compensation benefits on Jan. 1.