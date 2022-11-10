Crashes
Jason P. Mathews, 39, of Athens, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 549, Jackson Township Nov. 11. Mathews was traveling south in a 2017 Ford Edge when a deer entered the lane of travel, and he was unable to avoid hitting it. The vehicle sustained moderate front end damage. Mathews was wearing a seat belt.,
Samatha T. Johnson, 56, of Philadelphia, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township Nov. 1. Johnson was traveling south in a 2021 Kia Sportage when she drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a guiderail, then went down an embankment. She was transported to UPMC Williamsport as a precaution. The car was towed from the scene.
Jason P. Willow, 22, of Canton, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 14, Union Township Oct. 16. Willow was traveling east in a 1988 Ford Mustang when he drove off the road while negotiating a left curve, traveled onto the shoulder and entered into an uncontrolled skid. The car then traveled across both lanes of travel and hit an embankment, turning over onto its roof. Willow was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roads laned for travel.