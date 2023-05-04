Crashes
Dorothy A. MacClaren, 63, of Troy, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on the Pitts Road, Richmond Township April 26.MacClaren was traveling east in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu when she drove off the road and hit a utility pole. MacClaren was transported to Guthrie Hospital, Troy via Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance. She was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. She was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Dalton K. McCullen, 26, of Westfield, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Deerfield Township April 28. McCullen was traveling east in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, a mailbox, a fence and then overturned. McCullen was not wearing a seat belt and suffered a suspected serious injury. He was extricated by the Knoxville Deerfield VFD and transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre for treatment of his injuries. He was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The truck was towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Thefts
Rolando Colon, 39, and Angelo Dyke, 22, both of Knoxville, were arrested and charged in district court for stealing $370 in electrical accessories from an abandoned building on Route 49, Deerfield Township April 23. The stolen items included a triple circuit breaker, a double circuit breaker and an electricalpanel box. The two fled in a 1997 Toyota Camry.
Police are looking for whoever stole a license plate off a 2005 Ford Escape parked at 1644 Route 15, Liberty Township between April 5 and April 7. The plate was entered into the NCIC as stolen.