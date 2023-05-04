Crashes

Dorothy A. MacClaren, 63, of Troy, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on the Pitts Road, Richmond Township April 26.MacClaren was traveling east in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu when she drove off the road and hit a utility pole. MacClaren was transported to Guthrie Hospital, Troy via Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance. She was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. She was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

