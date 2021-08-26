Theft by deception
Alan M. Starks, Mansfield, was charged with felony theft by deception for refusing to refund $2,670 paid to him as a down payment on a vehicle that the arrestee was to procure for the victim, Oluwayemi O. Oke of Irvington, N.Y,, between Dec. 9, 2020 and Feb. 20, 2021. The victim had attempted to get his money refunded since April of 2021.
Crash
A 17-year-old male of Troy escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 14, Union Township Aug. 12. A second driver, Jeffrey W. Byerly, 66, of Muncy, also escaped injury in the crash, along with Ryan A. Mundrick, 40, of Mill Hall, his passenger. The teenager was traveling south at about 60 mph in a 2008 Subaru Impreza when he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason. Mundrick was traveling north at about 40 mph in a 2018 Peterbilt Fleet ID Cranes and when he saw the Subaru coming into his lane, attempted to avoid a crash, but was unsuccessful. The Subaru hit the truck in the driver’s side. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
DUI, drugs
Rayco Teneyck 44, of Hornell, N.Y., was arrested following a disturbance at 11 Old Keys Road, Tioga Township July 17. Upon investigation, it was determined that Teneyck was in physical control of her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu while under the influence of a controlled substance. She was charged in district court.