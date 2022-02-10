DUI crash
A 33-year-old woman of Mansfield was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2007 Toyocar van on Route 6, Sullivan Township Jan. 8. She also had two 10-year-old girls in the vehicle with her. She was transported to SSMH, Wellsboro for a blood draw. Charges are pending in district court.
Retail theft
Police are looking for the driver of a newer model white Dodge Ram pick-up truck who pulled up to the pumps at the Kwik Fill on South Main Street, Mansfield on Jan. 20, filled his vehicle with $64.50 in gasoline and drove off without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Firearm sale or transfer
Police are investigating the sale or transfer of a firearm on Route 249, Westfield Township Dec. 3, 2021.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a report of indecent assault against a Westfield woman on Route 49, Westfield Township Jan. 23.