Sara A. Barger, 58, of Tioga, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash, while Denise M. Barnes, 45, suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash on Route 287, Lawrence Township Nov. 4. A third occupant of the Barnes vehicle, Brandon D. Button, 29, of Lawrenceville, was not injured. Barnes was traveling north in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler when a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck, operated by Barger, pulled into her path from the western shoulder of the road, hitting the Jeep and then a stop sign at the intersection with Buckwheat Hollow Road. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Button was not wearing a seat belt. Barnes was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment of her injuries.

