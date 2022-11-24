Crashes
Sara A. Barger, 58, of Tioga, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash, while Denise M. Barnes, 45, suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash on Route 287, Lawrence Township Nov. 4. A third occupant of the Barnes vehicle, Brandon D. Button, 29, of Lawrenceville, was not injured. Barnes was traveling north in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler when a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck, operated by Barger, pulled into her path from the western shoulder of the road, hitting the Jeep and then a stop sign at the intersection with Buckwheat Hollow Road. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Button was not wearing a seat belt. Barnes was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment of her injuries.
Ra Sheen K. Smith, 23, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, northbound, Covington Township Oct. 13. Smith was traveling north in a 2018 Nissan Altima when for an unknown reason the vehicle lost traction with the roadway and went off the road via the east shoulder, hitting the guiderail. The car then traveled west, entering the roadway and came to a stop in the northbound lane. He was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for speeding. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Stephanie P. Martin, 21, of Alexandria Bay, N.Y., escaped injury along with her passenger, Alexis Colyer, 22, of Alexandria Bay, N.Y. in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 southbound, Liberty Township, when a deer entered her lane of travel into the path of her vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Altima. Martin was unable to avoid hitting the animal and upon impact the car came to a stop in the right-hand lane of travel and the air bags were deployed. Both were wearing seat belts and refused transport to a medical facility. The car was towed from the scene.
Tom E. Neary, 67, of Manchester, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, southbound, Lawrence Township, Nov. 19. Neary was traveling south in a 2013 Nissan Sentra when a deer crossed the road in front of him and he hit the animal. The car came to rest, and the front air bags deployed. The car, which had front end damage, was towed from the scene. Neary was wearing a seat belt and refused transport to a medical facility.
An unidentified driver was uninjured in a one-vehicle crash with a deer on Route 15 southbound, Tioga Township Nov. 18. The driver of a 2011 Subaru Outback was traveling south when the deer entered the roadway from the eastern shoulder and was hit by the car. The car was able to be driven from the scene with some front-end damage.
Michael J. Clairmont, 49, of Quakertown, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 49, Deerfield Township Nov. 4. Clairmont was traveling west in a 2016 Ram 2500 pick-up truck when he lost control of the truck and went off the north shoulder, hitting a second vehicle, a 2004 Dodge Neon, parked at the scene and unoccupied. While attempting to leave the scene, Clairmont hit a garage, which was occupied at the time, and fled the scene of the crash. No injuries were reported, and Clairmont was cited with several vehicle code violations.