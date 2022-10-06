Crashes
Joshua F. Allen, 26, of Liberty, escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash, along with two other drivers, a 17-year-old male of Mainesburg and Sara J. Roupp, 64, of Mansfield on South Main Street, Richmond Township Sept. 27. All three were wearing seat belts in the crash between Allen’s 2019 Subaru Impreza, which was attempting to make a left turn onto South Main Street, when it was struck from behind by the teenager’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The Subaru then traveled into the opposing lane of traffic, where it hit Roupp’s 2019 Nissan Murano.
Daniel W. Stoltzfus, 40, of Morris, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Mt. Zion Road, Charleston Township Sept. 27. Stoltzfus was traveling north in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he drove off the roadway and hit a ditch. The truck continued, hitting a rock wall. Stoltzfus was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Police are looking for a hit and run driver on Route 287, Middlebury Township Sept. 21, who hit a guide rail and left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft by deception
An 85-year-old Westfield woman was the victim of identity theft when someone used her personal information to scam her online Bitcoin account, valued at $2,000, on Sept. 30.
Drug possession
A 38-year-old Liberty woman was arrested for possession of drugs after she was observed acting erratically on Bloss Mountain Road, Sept. 1, walking in and out of the road, causing vehicles to slow down to avoid hitting her. She was charged and jailed in Tioga County Prison.
Burglary
A 31-year-old Millerton man was the victim of burglary after Rusty Lane, 34, of Pine City, N.Y. burglarized his residence on Alder Run Road, Jackson Township Aug. 23 and stole a 1999 motorcycle.
Cruelty to animals
Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, was charged with cruelty to animals after he was found to be offering a 6-year-old mini mare as a prize in a drawing at an auction at the Tioga County Fairgrounds Oct. 1.
Dissemination of intimate image
A 17-year-old female of Osceola Township was cited in district court for transmitting sexual images over social media on Sept. 30.