Joshua F. Allen, 26, of Liberty, escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash, along with two other drivers, a 17-year-old male of Mainesburg and Sara J. Roupp, 64, of Mansfield on South Main Street, Richmond Township Sept. 27. All three were wearing seat belts in the crash between Allen’s 2019 Subaru Impreza, which was attempting to make a left turn onto South Main Street, when it was struck from behind by the teenager’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The Subaru then traveled into the opposing lane of traffic, where it hit Roupp’s 2019 Nissan Murano.

