Crashes

A driver was ticketed after he rolled his 1992 Ford Ranger pick-up truck on Route 6, Delmar Township April 10. The truck was traveling east when he looked away from the road and crossed the opposite lane of travel, rolling onto its left side. The driver, who was ticketed for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The truck was towed from the scene.

Tags