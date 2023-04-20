Crashes
A driver was ticketed after he rolled his 1992 Ford Ranger pick-up truck on Route 6, Delmar Township April 10. The truck was traveling east when he looked away from the road and crossed the opposite lane of travel, rolling onto its left side. The driver, who was ticketed for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The truck was towed from the scene.
James J. Wilson Jr., 38, of Wellsboro escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township March 30. Wilson was traveling south in a 2010 Honda Pilot when he drove off the road and then swerved back on to the southbound lane and lose control of the vehicle crossing both lanes before hitting an embankment. The car then rolled over multiple times landing upright off the northbound lane. Wilson was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 49, Osceola Township March 24. Matthew S. Stone, 38, of Osceola and Jason M. Blend, 43, of Elkland were both wearing seatbelts. Stone was traveling west in a 2003 BMW 300 when he failed to notice Blend’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup in front of him had stopped to turn left and rear ended the truck. Stone was cited for following too closely. The truck was towed from the scene.
Debris in the roadway was the cause of a one-vehicle crash on the Arnot Road, Bloss Township March 21. The driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox when they came across debris in the road, including rocks and dirt. The debris caused damage to the car’s undercarriage and rear bumper but was able to be driven from the scene.
Ryan S. Bogaczyk, 34, of Blossburg suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pitts Road, Richmond Township April 10. Bogaczyk was traveling west in a 2010 Buick LaCrosse while negotiating a slight right-hand curve he drove off the road and hit a tree head on. Bogaczyk was evaluated at the scene by Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance EMT and transported via helicopter to Robert Packer Guthrie Hospital, Sayre. He was wearing a seatbelt. The car was towed from the scene. He was cited for failing to have required insurance.
A wild turkey hitting a vehicle was the cause of a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township April 7. William R. Woodson, 47, of Arnold, Md. was traveling north in a 2019 Lincoln MKC with one passenger, Victoria E. Rineman, 40, of New Oxford when the bird flew into his lane of travel and hit the windshield. The impact damaged the entire windshield. Occupants were treated at the scene by Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance personnel but refused transport to any medical facility. Both were wearing seatbelts.
A deer in the road caused a one-vehicle crash on Springfield Road, Columbia Township March 15. The driver was traveling east in a 2018 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when a deer crossed in front of him from the left side of the roadway. The truck hit the deer, causing minor damage to the headlight and front fender. The truck was able to be driven from the scene. The driver was not injured.
DUI
A 21-year-old man of Millerton was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after police were dispatched to a disabled motorist in a 2012 Subaru on Route 549, Jackson Township Feb. 24. Charges were filed in district court.
Gregary A. Harding, 64, of Mainesburg escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pitts Road, Sullivan Township March 3. Harding was traveling in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when he lost control of the car. He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A 52-year-old woman of Whitesville, N.Y. was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Impala on East Main Street in Elkland on April 14.
Lonny Hurst, 43, of Columbia Crossroads, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2017 Chevrolet Trax on Route 549, Rutland Township March 30. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
A 35-year-old Westfield man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2007 Honda on Tioga Street, Wellsboro March 17. He was charged in district court with drug possession after paraphernalia was found in his vehicle.
Harassment
A 21-year-old Mansfield man was charged with harassment by communication after he used the victim’s Facebook account without permission and created fake Facebook accounts to contact the victim and others after being requested to stop multiple times March 31.
A male and female, both 63, of Wellsboro were both cited for harassment after police were dispatched to a residence on Benauer Road, Delmar Township April 14 for a report of harassment. Investigation determined the two had argued and engaged in a physical altercation. Both were cited in district court.
Dog law violation
Linda Getgen, 56, of Blossburg was cited violating the leash law and harboring a dangerous dog after the dog bit someone in the area of Carpenter and Ruah streets, Blossburg April 11.