Found property
A black Samsung Tracfone was found in Elkland borough by a property owner on North Buffalo Street June 14. Police are looking for any information regarding the phone or who it may belong to.
Crashes
Fred R. Powlus, 87, of Troy, and his passenger, Fred R. Powlus, also of Troy, suffered suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Sullivan Township July 2. Powlus was traveling east on Route 6 in Sullivan Township in a 2018 GMC Sierra pick-up truck when he swerved off the road to avoid an on-coming vehicle that was reported to be in his lane. The truck collided with an arrow sign on the south side of the roadway, and traveled about 44 feet on the south side of the road before entering Grey Cemetery Road, traveled another 48 feet, cross the road, and hit a tree. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. Both were transported to Troy Hospital by Mansfield Firemen’s ambulance for treatment of their injuries.
Trucking T. Clarava, 30, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Delmar Township June 21. Clarvara was making a left turn from Route 287 to Route 6 in a 2002 MACK truck when the truck overturned on the passenger side. Clarvara was not injured and refused transport to a medical facility.
Kendra L. Button, 24, of Westfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township July 13. Button was traveling in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when she went off the roadway and hit a mailbox, a fence and a pole. She was not injured and was not transported to any medical facility. She was cited for speeding.
Brandon O. Allen, 20, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 549, Jackson Township, July 17. Allen was traveling south in a 2001 Toyota Camry when he attempted to negotiate a left curve in the road, left the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment, rolling over onto its roof. Allen was wearing a seatbelt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Harassment
Joshua Miller, 40, of Gasport, N.Y., was arrested for harassment after an incident on High Street, Liberty June 28 in which he and a 36-year-old Liberty woman struggled over a cell phone, resulting in an injury to the victim’s foot.
Statutory rape
Police are investigating a report of a possible sexual assault that took place about two years ago involving a 12-year-old. The investigation is on-going.
DUI-alcohol
Ronald Grunewald, 38, of Clifford Township, was arrested after police were dispatched to 406 Merrick Hill Road, Chatham Township July 3 for a reported pick-up truck parked in the middle of the roadway. Charges are pending in district court.
Burglary
A 60-year-old woman of Wellsboro was the victim of a burglary at 4006 Arnot Road, Charleston Township, when someone stole her 2002 Camouflage E-Z-Go See Polaris, two chainsaws, chains and gasoline June 18.
Scattering rubbish
Margery M. McCutcheon, 57, of Westfield, was cited for scattering rubbish after she left multiple bags of miscellaneous snack wrappers and plastic bottles along with a McDonald’s bag filled with cardboard food packaging at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Lambs Creek Road, Richmond Township, July 13.