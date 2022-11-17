Crash
Robert B. Finn II, 36, of Penn Run, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township Nov. 11. Finn was traveling north in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta when he hydroplaned on the wet roadway and lost control of the car, crossing the left lane of travel and hitting the median guide rail. Finn was not wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Jerry A. Rea Sr., 63, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Nov. 12. Rea was traveling south in a 2022 Subaru Legacy when a group of deer entered the lane of travel from the east. Rea swerved to the left into the left lane of travel but hit one of the deer causing severe front-end damage and multiple airbag deployments inside the car. Rea was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The car was towed from the scene.
Theft
Police completed an investigation into fraudulent activity involving state unemployment benefits stolen by an unnamed individual that was reported by the victim, of Millerton, between May 19 and Sept. 30, 2022.
Drug possession
A 23-year-old man of Halfmoon Bay, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry on South Main Street, Mans- field Nov. 1. Charges have been filed in district court.
Burglary
Several items were stolen from the Cowanesque Riding Club, Westfield on Nov. 8, after an unknown person made forced entry into the club. Items taken were two microphones valued at $200, an amplifier, $300, miscellaneous tools, $100 and $50 in cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Police are looking for whoever broke into a residence on Route 287, Tioga Township, Oct. 26 and took a flat screen TV valued at $150, a computer valued at $150 and a 20-gauge shotgun, valued at $100. DNA samples were discovered and sent to the lab for analysis.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment after police investigated an incident between the two at 2050 Round Top Road, Charleston Township Nov. 5. James Russell, 28, of Tioga and Cassie Holley, 28, also of Tioga, were arrested and cited for harassment. Holley was also cited for criminal mischief in district court. Damaged was a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, valued at $150.