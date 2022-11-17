Crash

Robert B. Finn II, 36, of Penn Run, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township Nov. 11. Finn was traveling north in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta when he hydroplaned on the wet roadway and lost control of the car, crossing the left lane of travel and hitting the median guide rail. Finn was not wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.

