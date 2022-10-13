Crashes
Deneen M. Rickard, 57, of Trout Run, and Linda A. Seipler, 73, of Monroeton, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township Sept. 28. Rickard was traveling west in a 2014 Honda CRV behind Seipler in a 2005 Toyota Camry when the CRV rear-ended the Camry, sending it off the right side of the road and into a guide rail. The Camry sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Amy J. Hults, 48, of Westfield, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Delmar Township Oct. 3. Hults was traveling west in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt sedan when she failed to see a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Linda M. Powers, 68, of Tioga, stopped in the road, waiting to turn into the Kwik Fill parking lot, and hit her vehicle. Hults was transported via Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulance to UPMC Wellsboro. Neither Powers nor her passenger, Shawn C. Cervoni, 41, of Tioga, were transported and both refused treatment. Hults was cited for following too closely. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A 17-year-old girl from Middlebury Center escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 660, Covington Township Sept. 22. The girl was traveling east in a 2008 Subaru Impreza when she lost control of the vehicle on the S-curves near the intersection with Mack Road and drove onto the shoulder of the roadway, hitting the guide rail. The car continued uncontrolled across both lanes of travel and hit the embankment on the westbound side of the roadway. She was wearing a seat belt. She was ticketed for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Heath A. Repard, 40, of Liberty, escaped injury but a pedestrian he hit in the parking lot of the Richmond Township Wal Mart suffered a minor injury on Sept. 26. Earnest E. Beck, 64, of Wellsboro, suffered a minor injury when he was struck by Repard’s 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck as he was entering the front of the store. Repard was turning left and hit Beck in the middle of the designated pedestrian crossing area. Beck was knocked to the ground. He was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment of his injuries. Repard was ticketed for failing to obey traffic control devices.
Simple trespass
Brittany Hamilton, 34, of Big Flats, N.Y., was charged with trespassing after she went into the residence of a Millerton woman for about six minutes for an unknown reason on Sept. 2.
Harassment
Maxwell Bixby, 23, of Mansfield was charged with harassment following an argument regarding money with his 49-year-old father that became physical Oct. 5. Maxwell allegedly pushed his middle finger into his father’s face in an attempt to harass, alarm or annoy him and was charged in district court.
Antonio Cothran, 38, of Wellsboro, and John Freligh, 73, also of Wellsboro, were both charged in district court with harassment following an incident at 11506 Route 6, Charleston Township Oct. 5.
Theft
A 58-year-old man of Troy was the victim of theft when someone took items from his garage on Oct. 7. Stolen were a Paramotor, multiple aluminum ladders, a 16-foot blue canoe, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, a mini-Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.