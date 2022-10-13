Crashes

Deneen M. Rickard, 57, of Trout Run, and Linda A. Seipler, 73, of Monroeton, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township Sept. 28. Rickard was traveling west in a 2014 Honda CRV behind Seipler in a 2005 Toyota Camry when the CRV rear-ended the Camry, sending it off the right side of the road and into a guide rail. The Camry sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

