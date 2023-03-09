Crashes
Juan H. Cortes Ramon, 37, of Los Fresnos, Texas, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township Feb. 22. His two passengers, Floyd A. Hernandez-Gonzales, 23, of Orlando, Fla., and Ricky Ortiz, 30, of Alamo, Texas, also were not injured in the crash. Ramon was traveling west in a 2022 Dodge Ram pick-up truck when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into a ditch, rolled over out of the ditch and landed on its top side. All occupants were wearing seat belts. The truck was towed from the scene. Ramon was cited with speeding.
Tristan B. Martin, 23, of Denver, Pa., escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Broughton Hollow Road, Delmar Township Feb. 25. Martin was traveling east in a 2014 GMC Sierra pick-up truck when he entered the left lane to pass a commercial vehicle stuck in the right lane. Martin’s vehicle then became stuck in the snow in the left lane. He then exited the vehicle. A second vehicle, a 2017 Ford F-230 Super cab traveling west, operated Michael A. Schaeffer, 42, of Bechtelsville, Pa., could not stop on the snow-covered roadway in time and hit the Sierra. Schaeffer was wearing a seat belt and there were no injuries reported. The Sierra was towed, but the Ford was driven from the scene.
Andrew R. Rucker, 21, of Lynchburg, Va., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Bloss Township March 2. Rucker was traveling north in a 2016 Ford Focus when a deer entered the roadway into his path. Rucker swerved to avoid hitting the deer and hit the guidewire on the west side of the road, coming to final rest just north of impact. Rucker was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The car was towed from the scene.
Brienna M. Shimkanin, 22, of Ulysses, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Boatman Road, Deerfield Township Feb. 28. Shimkanin was traveling south in a 1999 Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle lost traction on the snow-and ice-covered road, traveled across the northbound lane and hit an embankment, rolling over onto its roof. The Jeep sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Shimkanin was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Brian R. Aikey, 25, of Jersey Shore, and Erin C. Morral, 51, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township Feb. 9. Aikey was traveling north in a 2019 Freightliner M2 and Morral was traveling south in a 2010 Mack GU7. The driver of the Freightliner hit a patch of ice, causing him to lose control and hit the Mack, a PennDOT snowplow truck, head one, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries reported.
Thomas R. Ladelia, 24, of Elkland, escaped injury as did his passengers, Dereck S. Taylor Jr., 25, of Tioga and Zane M. King Jr., 26, of Elkland, in a one-vehicle crash on Elkhorn Road, Farmington Township March 4. Ladelia was traveling west in a 2017 Ford Focus too fast for conditions, when he slid off the road and into a ditch and overturned once, landing on the roof. The driver and occupants then fled the scene. They were interviewed later by police. All occupants were wearing seat belts and were uninjured. The car was towed from the scene. Ladelia was cited for speeding, and several other traffic violations, including careless driving, not giving immediate notice to police, and failing to give information and render aid, among others.
Theft
A 28-year-old woman of Mansfield was the victim of a theft by deception after she responded to a conversation on Tik-Tok on Jan. 13. The victim was scammed into providing her bank account information under the false impression that the unknown person would be her “sugar daddy.” The victim received fraudulent checks, deposited the funds into her cash app account and transferred them to a bitcoin wallet provided by the unknown person. The investigation is ongoing.
The Crossroads Tavern, Route 287, Morris, reported a theft of $61,000 in cash to police between May 2022 and Feb. 14, 2023. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a reported stolen license plate that the victim, a 28-year-old woman of Sabinsville, believes has been used on a vehicle in New Jersey as she reported receiving multiple toll bills from the state of New Jersey for the plate. The plate, number LRM7762, was reported stolen on March 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
DUI crash
Cory Bowen, 47, of Wellsboro, was arrested after he crashed his 2019 Ford Ecosport on Kendrick Road, Delmar Township Jan. 8. He traveled off the road, hit a ditch and overturned, according to police. An investigation determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed in district court.
Shoplifting
A 33-year-old woman of Wellsboro was arrested for theft after she allegedly attempted to steal $65.23 worth of merchandise from the Richmond Township Walmart Jan. 28. Amng the items stolen were cookie dough, baby formula and other food items. She was cited in district court for retail theft.
Indecent assault
An alleged sexual assault of a 2-year-old child report was received by police via ChildLine in Union Township between June 1, 2022 and Jan. 22, 2023. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Three people were arrested following a fight at 10 North Park St., Tioga Feb. 22. All three, two women and a man, were charged with harassment in district court.
Drug possession
A 28-year-old man of Rochester, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2019 Chevrolet Trax on Route 15, Richmond Township Feb. 23. Further investigation determined he was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges have been filed in district court.
A 17-year-old female of Covington was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox on West Wellsboro Street, Mansfield Feb. 20. Further investigation determined she was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burglaries
No items were taken in a burglary at the victim’s garage, Route 49, Westfield between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, but damage was done to a file cabinet inside. The perpetrator forced entry into the garage through the front door and then fled in an unknown direction. The damage to the lock on the file cabinet was $10.
The Tioga Little League baseball concession stand was burglarized but no items were taken between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. The perpetrator forced entry into the stand at 85 Old Keys Road, Tioga Township through a side door and garage door. Damage to the building was $125 to the door and garage door lock.
An 80-year-old man of Lawrenceville reported that his side garage door had been broken into on Feb. 21, and someone gained entry into his garage, but no items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.