Crashes

Juan H. Cortes Ramon, 37, of Los Fresnos, Texas, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township Feb. 22. His two passengers, Floyd A. Hernandez-Gonzales, 23, of Orlando, Fla., and Ricky Ortiz, 30, of Alamo, Texas, also were not injured in the crash. Ramon was traveling west in a 2022 Dodge Ram pick-up truck when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into a ditch, rolled over out of the ditch and landed on its top side. All occupants were wearing seat belts. The truck was towed from the scene. Ramon was cited with speeding.

Trending Food Videos

Tags