Purse snatching
Police are still looking for one of the individuals who broke into a Westfield residence on Jan. 27 and took $680 from the 27-year-old resident. According to police, Larius Pierce, 21, of Westfield, was arrested and charged with robbery/purse slashing with force, after he allegedly entered the residence and then broke open the bedroom door where the victim was located. Pierce and the other person then took the cash and fled the scene in a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse.
Crashes
Sean M. Crouthamel, 52, of Gaines, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 362, Shippen Township Feb. 16. Crouthamel was traveling south in a 2012 Nissan Rogue when he lost control of the car near Forest Road. The car rotated and went over an embankment. Crouthamel was extracted from the vehicle through the windshield and transported to UPMC Wellsboro by Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulance for treatment of his injuries. The car was towed from the scene. Crouthamel was wearing a seat belt.
Robert J. Kipferl, 55, of Tioga, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Mann Hill Road, Tioga Township Feb. 18. Kipferl was traveling west in a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer when he lost control on the icy roadway and drove off the road. The car then rolled onto its passenger side and hit a tree. He was wearing a seat belt.
Criminal trespass
A 28-year-old Wellsboro man reported that a known individual was observed in his garage on Fellows Avenue, Wellsboro, Jan. 14. The investigation is continuing.