Crash
Zachary D. Lindquist, 27, of Blossburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Dec. 10. Lindquist was traveling south in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when he fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road and hit a concrete barrier. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Assault
Gary Gerow, 34, of Blossburg was arrested after police were dispatched to Spencer Road, Richmond Township for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police determined that Gerow had struck the 63-year-old victim in the ear during a family domestic causing injury. Assault charges are pending in district court.
Criminal mischief
State police are looking for whoever damaged a mailbox at a residence on Button Hill Road, Jackson Township Dec. 5. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
Charges of harassment were filed in district court against a 47-year-old man from Whitesville, N.Y. after he allegedly refused to stop communicating with the victim of Wellsboro Nov. 30 after being warned several times to stop.
False alarms
Sky King Fireworks was cited for making false alarms after state police responded to an automatic alarm at the business in Tioga Township four times.
Bad checks
Michael Mesler, 38, of Bolivar, N.Y., was charged with bad checks after he allegedly made out checks to Steve Shannon Tire in Mansfield on Aug. 25.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of a purse that was found at 1169 South Main Street in Richmond Township Nov. 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.