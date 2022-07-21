Theft
Costy’s Used Car and Truck Parts, 2395 Main St., Richmond Township, was the victim of theft July 7 when someone arrived at the business and stole a 2013 black Belmont trailer. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Police are looking for whoever took a white 2015 Chevrolet Trax from a residence at 2090 Skyline Drive, Jackson Township July 17. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
Police responded to a reported domestic incident on July 15 at a residence on Deer Lane, Lawrence Township July 15. A 14-year-old male and a 20-year-old male of Cogan Station were arrested. Charges of harassment are pending in district court.
DUI
A 40-year-old male of Morgantown, W. Va was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 287, Middlebury Township July 15.