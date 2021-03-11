Theft by deception
A 76-year-old Mansfield woman was the victim of theft by deception when someone claiming to represent Publisher’s Clearing House called her on the telephone Feb. 1 and told her she had won the company’s sweepstakes. She was asked to send payment via green dot cards which she no longer possesses, to the person to cover taxes on her prize. The scam continued over the course of a month with a total loss of $1,700. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
A 53-year-old Wellsboro woman was the victim of theft by deception when someone claiming to represent Publisher’s Clearing House sent her a private message via Facebook Messenger on March 4 that contained a link indicating she had won a prize from the company’s sweepstakes. She was instructed to purchase a $50 Stream card to ay for the prize and provide a photograph of the card. She also was asked to provide private information and not to tell anyone she had won. The loss was $50 on a Stream card.
Crashes
Thomas C. Kolb, 61, of Westfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Chatham Township, Feb. 26. Kolb was traveling in a 2015 Buick Lacrosse when a deer entered the roadway and he hit it. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Kolb was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Two unnamed drivers were uninjured in a two-vehicle side swipe crash on Route 6, Delmar Township March 4. The driver of a 2007 Dodge Caravan passed a 2015 Chrysler 200, both traveling east, on the right side berm causing minor damage to both vehicles. Neither operator stopped to exchange information for fear of an altercation ensuing. Both operators contacted state police to report the accident. Both were cited for careless driving.