Labor Day Weekend announcement
State police at Mansfield announce there will be roving DUI patrols and checkpoints during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, targeting high DUI related crash areas, according to compiled statistical data.
Crash
Wayne Reisler, 80, of Mansfield, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Sullivan Township Aug. 21. Reisler was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Hemlock Hill Road in a 2013 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck to travel west on Route 6 and a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck was traveling east. The Ram hit the Ford’s driver’s side rear fender. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane of Route 6 with disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Reisler was treated at the scene by Mansfield Firemen’s EMS and was not transported to any medical facility. The driver of the Ram was not identified by police.
Harassment
Julie West, 60, of Liberty, was arrested for harassment following an incident at a Scouten Hill Road residence in Charleston Township Aug. 12. Charges were filed in district court.
Disorderly conduct
Codey Beaver, 30, of Winfield, was arrested following an incident at a residence on First Street, Elkland, July 26. The homeowner witnessed Beaver urinating outside the residence. Beaver was charged in district court.
Tree falls on car
The driver of a 2016 Toyota Rav4 was uninjured, and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene after a tree fell on the vehicle on Route 660, Shippen Township Aug. 18. The windshield and hood of the vehicle sustained minor damage, police said.