Gun stolen from car
Police are looking for whoever stole a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic gun from a 2006 Toyota Tacoma in Shippen Township between Sept. 19 and Oct. 9. Police said someone entered the unlocked vehicle parked at a residence on Route 6 and took the pistol from the center console. The value of the stolen gun is $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft from motor vehicle
Police are investigating a string of thefts that occurred in Union Township on Oct. 25. The thefts all occurred between the hours of 3 and 5 a.m. in the Roaring Branch area. Police believe the thefts were performed by the same individual. Stolen from a 2010 Toyota Caravan parked on Joe Hill Road was $5 in coins. A Range Rover Key valued at $75 was taken from a 2010 Landcraft Corp. vehicle parked at a residence on Ogdensburg Road, Union Township the same night. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of this individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield. Police urge residents to make sure their vehicles are locked at all times, especially at night.
Theft of vehicle parts
Kevlor Operating, Inc. Wellsboro reported that someone had cut a catalytic converter off of a 2011 Ford parked at Power Line Lane, Bloss Township between Sept. 23 and Oct. 11. The unknown person then attempted to cut a second converter off a Ford F250 pick-up truck, but was unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Lost/stolen phone
A 54-year-old woman from Covington reported losing her iPhone 10 at Walmart, Richmond Township on Oct. 2. The phone has a rose case with a leopard design and is valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Crashes
Diann J. White, 48, of Pine City, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 328, Jackson Township, Sept. 18. White was traveling east in a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe when she attempted to make a right hand turn into a driveway and missed the driveway ending up in the ditch. She was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to a medical facility. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
The car was driven onto a tow truck.
Louis J. Quinones, 36, of Buffalo, N.Y., suffered an unknown type injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township Sept. 18. Quinones was traveling south in a 2006 Toyota Sienna when he lost control of the car, left the road and hit the guide rail. The vehicle then rotated clockwise and came to rest facing north. After the vehicle stopped, Quinones removed the license plate and began walking in the travel lanes of Route 15. He was cited for speeding.
Tristan N. Templeman, 22, of Tioga, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 328, Jackson Township Oct. 28. Templeman was traveling west in a 2018 Ford Focus, when a deer ran out into the highway into his path and was struck. Templeman was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to a medical facility.
Scott R. Bennett, 42, of Liberty, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Liberty Township Oct. 23. Bennett was traveling east in a 2006 Kia Sorrento when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. The car traveled off the roadway and hit a utility pole, overturning. Bennett was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Benett was cited for no insurance.
A rear end crash resulted in no injuries on Route 414, Morris Township Oct. 24. The accident occurred when Spurgeon I. Burkett, 36, of Williamsport, was traveling east on Route 414 in a Ram 1500 pick-up truck and failed to notice a 2013 Dodge Journey operated by Terrance T. Tatum, 44, of Wellsboro, slowing to make a right hand turn onto Kreger Road and hit the car from behind. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts or in child restraint seats and were uninjured. Burkett was cited for following too closely. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A chain reaction crash resulting from a previous crash on Route 414, Liberty Township resulted in a suspected minor injury of a passenger in one of the vehicles Oct. 24. The accident occurred when Cody A. Houser, 27, of Akron, operating a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, failed to notice that Jaime L. Hess, 44, of Northampton, operating a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and Sarah C. Buckhalter, 53, of Hawthorne, operating a 2019 Jeep Compass, were both stopped in the eastbound lane because of a prior vehicle crash and ran into the line of stopped traffic, causing a chain reaction crash. The Equinox was towed from the scene.
One passenger, Kylee A. Schorr of Dauphin, was transported to UPMC Williamsport by Liberty Fire Department ambulance. All occupants of all vehicles involved were wearing seat belts or in child safety seats.
DUI Crash
An 18-year-old male from Wellsboro was arrested after he crashed a 2002 Honda on South Main Street, Richmond Township Oct. 16. It was discovered he was under the influence of a controlled substance and he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
Rape
Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman in Richmond Township on Sept. 15. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Brooke Pannebaker, 19, of Mansfield was arrested for harassment during a reported domestic incident at 37 Roseville Ave., Roseville on Oct. 10. Police determined there had been no domestic incident, but there was an altercation between Pannebaker and the 26-year-old victim of Cortland, N,Y. Charges were filed in district court.