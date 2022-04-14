Crashes
Trenten L. Johnston, 22, of Wellsboro, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township March 31. Johnston was traveling north in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Route 287 when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway, where he hit a tree. He was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of his injuries by Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulance. He was cited for speeding. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Mathew D. Burrell, 27, of Sabinsville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Crance Brook Road, Westfield Township April 7. Burrell was traveling south in a 2002 Ford Ranger pick-up truck when he left the side of the roadway and hit two mailboxes. He then left the scene without attempting to contact the property owner. Citations were issued for hit and run and other traffic offenses.
A driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche escaped injury when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Old Mill Road, Sullivan Township, April 8. The driver was traveling north about 5 a.m. when the accident occurred. Police located the truck and driver at his home a short distance away and he related he was going to work and was unsure of how he had hit the tree. He was wearing a seat belt and had no visible injury. Citations will be issued.
A driver of a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Lower Mountain Road, Ward Township April 10. The driver was traveling east when a deer abruptly entered the roadway and she attempted to avoid hitting it but drove off the road and hit a utility pole instead. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. She was not cited.
Russell D. Bowen, 65, of Covington, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on South Main Street, Covington Township March 14. Bowen was traveling north in a 2006 Mercury Milan when hit a large landscaping boulder in the middle of the northbound lane. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Bowen also was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Bowen, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for no insurance.
Lillian H. Kuss, and her passenger, Hailey R. Poole, both 18 and of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township April 10. Kuss was traveling east in a 2003 Dodge Neon when she lost control on a left curve in the roadway, and began to rotate, hitting an embankment and overturning onto the driver’s side. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and were transported via ambulance to UPMC Wellsboro to be checked for injuries. Kuss was cited for speeding.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a reported act of criminal mischief at a residence on Route 249, Deerfield Township April 3. According to police a 2015 Ram pickup truck parked on the side of the road had front and rear windshield and both taillights smashed. The victim, a 64-year-old man of Woodhull, N.Y., said he knew of a possible suspect, but police interviewed the individual and could not determine that he was at fault. The investigation is ongoing.