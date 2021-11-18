Crashes
A tree in the road across both lanes of travel caused an accident on North Fork Road, Brookfield Township Nov. 11. The 2009 Nissan Versa was traveling north when it came around a corner and hit the tree. Damage was limited to the front bumper of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.
A deer in the road caused an accident on Route 349, Westfield Township Oct. 23. A 2011 Nissan Sentra was traveling south when the deer walked out into the road into the path of the vehicle and was struck, even though the driver attempted to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was drivable.
Peggy Holley, 43, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township when she hit a deer that entered the roadway. Holley was traveling north in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe when she hit the animal, which caused functional damage to the front of the vehicle. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
Donald C. Richardson, 66, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Middlebury Township Nov. 8. Richardson was traveling south in a 2004 Honda Pilot when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the northbound lane, and drove off the road, hitting a fence, then a tree and rolling onto its right side. The vehicle had disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Richardson was wearing a seat belt, refused transport to any medical facility. He was charged for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft of motor vehicle
A trailer containing auto parts was taken from Blaise Alexander dealership on South Main Street, Mansfield on Nov. 12. Police said the victim, a 31-year-old male from Hughesville, parked his trailer in the used car lot. At about 12:50 a.m., security camera footage recorded a dark colored late model SUV pulling into the parking lot across the street where the trailer was parked. At about 1:30 a.m., the vehicle pulled out of the parking lot with the trailer. The value of the items stolen, including a two Chevrolet small block engines and two Chevrolet transmissions, is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft
Southwest Energy reported that about 1,000 feet of copper ground wire had been stolen from a gas well pad on Broughton Road, Westfield Township, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
The value of the wire was estimated at $300. The investigation is continuing
Seneca Resources reported theft of copper wire from gas pads on Daniels Road and Lee Hill Road in Deerfield Township between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Robbery
An 18-year old male of Elkland was arrested after he and another person allegedly entered the residence on Bender Lane, Elkland and hit the 21-year-old female victim about the face. The two then took a grey combination safe valued at $230 and fled the scene on foot.
Criminal mischief
Todd DeBockler, 56, of Wellsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief after he drove his large truck onto the yard of a private residence while trying to make a U-turn on Route 6, Delmar Township Nov. 8. The damage to the yard was valued at $100.
Police are investigating a report of a damaged shed on private property in Richmond Township Nov. 12. Panels were damaged and removed from the shed and set adjacent to it. Damage was estimated at $50. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
A 55-year-old man of Wellsboro was arrested for harassment after he allegedly shoved the 48-year-old female victim at a residence on Pheasant Hill Road, Delmar Township, Nov. 1. Charges have been filed.
A 66-year-old man from Allentown was arrested after he allegedly shoved the 21-year-old female victim at a residence on Mitchell Creek Road, Tioga Township Sept. 14. Charges have been filed on both parties involved.
Jose Lucero, 36, of East Patchogue, N.Y., was arrested following a domestic dispute at 782 Antrim Road, Duncan Township Sept. 18.
Firearm transfer violation
Police investigated a report of a firearms act violation at Barber’s Gun Shot, Westfield, on Aug. 29.