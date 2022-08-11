Burglaries

A 63-year-old woman was the victim of burglary when someone broke into her residence on Canada Road, Covington Township July 30 and wrote the number 666 in Sharpie ink on the walls and a pentagram on the kitchen counter. Fingerprints were located, lifted and sent to the lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.

Tags

Trending Food Videos