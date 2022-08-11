Burglaries
A 63-year-old woman was the victim of burglary when someone broke into her residence on Canada Road, Covington Township July 30 and wrote the number 666 in Sharpie ink on the walls and a pentagram on the kitchen counter. Fingerprints were located, lifted and sent to the lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Police are investigating a burglary at Wellsboro Equipment, Whitneyville Road, Charleston Township July 27. Multiple items were stolen from a parked truck and also from a residence nearby. Stolen were a blue 5.5 Kobalt, valued a $200; a Stihl chainsaw, valued at $300; a Black and Decker drill, valued at $200; a Milwaukee, valued at $100; a Collins axe sledge hammer, valued at $50; a Truper sledge hammer, valued at $50; multiple hand tools valued at $100; a Bernsomatic Fat Boy blow torch, valued at $20; a wooden crate, valued at $20, a black AWP HP backpack, valued at $20, and a blue and silver cup, valued at $20. All items were recovered, police said. The investigation is ongoing into this and several other burglaries in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft of vehicle parts
A Predator generator 8750 watt was stolen from a residence on Route 549, Jackson Township between June and July. A spare tire also was stolen from a camper parked at the residence along with several catalytic converters from 13 vehicles and a 2011 Flag Ship boat trailer.
A catalytic converter from a 1986 Ford F150 was stolen from a location on East Creek Road, Covington Aug. 5. The SD card from an active trail cameral also was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft of motor vehicle
A 2007 Yamaha dirt bike was reported stolen from a location on Scott Road, Clymer Township Aug. 5. The blue and white bike was last seen possibly in April. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft
State police are investigating a report of theft from a 23-year-old woman of Lawrenceville July 30. Police said known suspects were hauling stolen property around in their truck, including an LG dishwasher and an LG stove.
Terroristic threats
A 30-year-old man of Mansfield was charged and jailed in the Tioga County Prison on $50,000 bail after police said he punched the 52-year-old male victim in the face several times at a residence on Mitchell Creek Road, Tioga Township Aug. 3. The arrestee then grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened the victim’s life with it, police said.
Harassment
A 69-year-old Wellsboro man was charged with harassment after police were dispatched to Heise Run Road, Delmar Township for a report of a domestic in progress on Aug. 3. Unwanted physical contact was made by the arrestee towards the victim, police said.
Found property
A blue Mongoose bicycle was found along West Hill Road on Aug. 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Criminal mischief
Police were dispatched to a residence on Main Street, Jackson Township Aug. 4 for a report of damage to the driver’s side door of a 2015 Nissan Quest. The door had dents and scratches. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.