Theft of vehicle parts
Police are looking for whoever stole catalytic converters from two Best Transit buses parked at the 2978 South Main Street transit station May 14 after the unknown actors cut a hole through the property fence. The two catalytic converters were taken from a 2019 Ford and a 2020 Ford and were valued at $250 each. The investigation is ongoing.
Four vehicles had their catalytic converters removed where they were parked at a location on South Main Street, Richmond Township April 15. The vehicles were a 1995 Ford, a 2005 Ford, a 2001 Ford and a 2010 Ford. Total value is $450.
Police are looking for whoever took a catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford vehicle parked at a residence on North Williamson Road, Covington Township between Nov. 1, 2021 and May 10. The value was determined to be $800.
Police are looking for whoever stole two catalytic converters from a 2009 Ford parked at a residence on Jennings Road, Jackson Township May 18. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield. Total valued is $1,600.
Someone took a catalytic converter from a 1998 Jeep parked at a residence on Ensminger Road, Sullivan Township May 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft from motor vehicle
Tri-County Electric Company was the victim of theft when someone cut the lock securing a tractor trailer’s double doors and took a roll of copper, a wire roll and a padlock total value $1,060 from the truck where it was parked on a rented lot off Route 49, Nelson Township May 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Crash
Christina D. Sanger, 42, of Green Spring, W.Va., escaped injury but her 19-year-old passenger Tyler Richie, 19, of Mansfield was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment of possible injury following a one-vehicle crash on Mack Road, Covington Township May 17. Sanger was traveling west in a 2007 Magnum Trailer and Equipment Explorer when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox and utility pole, coming to final rest in a ditch. Sanger was wearing a seat belt, it was unknown if Richie was because he left the scene prior to police arrival. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Sanger was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
PFA violation
Earle Trimble, 36, of Lawrenceville, was arrested after he violated a protection from abuse order at a residence at 9144 Route 49, Nelson Township on May 8.
Drug sale
Jarrod Cowan, 38, of Mansfield, was arrested following a report of an overdose at 2848 South Main Street, Richmond Township May 4. Drugs and paraphernalia were found and charges completed.
Burglary
A 49-year-old Mansfield man was arrested after he entered a residence through an unsecured window and took a pipe and grinder from a residence on Charleston Road, Charleston Township April 10.
DUI
A 19-year-old Painted Post, N.Y. man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2017 Toyota Camry on Route 49, Deerfield Township April 16.
Drug possession
Russell Bowen, 65, of Covington, was arrested for drug possession following a crash involving a 2006 Mercury Milan at 2911 South Main Street, Richmond Township March 14.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever used an unknown object to break a rear passenger side window on a 2016 Honda Pilot while it was parked at a location on Shumway Hill Road, Charleston Township May 11. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft by deception
A 38-year-old woman from Mansfield was the victim of theft by deception after she found out someone had used her information to sign up for unemployment benefits May 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.