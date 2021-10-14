Crash
Drivers Safari S. Kahl, 24, of Wellsboro and Terry R. Rogers, 70, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Antrim Road, Duncan Township Oct. 6. Kahl was traveling in a 2005 Toyota Scion when she crossed over the center line and side-swiped the 2006 Ford Ranger pick-up truck driven by Rogers.
Theft
Police are investigating the theft of several items from a location on High Street in the borough between Sept. 4 and Sept. 18. Items taken include two pairs of American Eagle jeans, size 32 X 36; a Playstation 4 and two controllers, a Blue Champion brand backpack and a pair of Adidas multi-color slides, with a total value of approximately $450. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
Cathleen Surine, 47, of Tioga was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2005 Toyota Camry on Route 49, Lawrence Township Sept. 27, after she was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending in district court.
Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity near a residence on Locust Street, Clymer Township Sept. 14.
A 24-year-old man from Arnot and a 21-year-old woman from Wellsboro were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2010 Buick Lacrosse on Valley Road, Sept. 28 after they were allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI
Stephen Ollock, 43, of Mansfield, was arrested on Oct. 8 after he stopped his 2021 GMC Denali in the the roadway at the East Hill Road and Canoe Camp Creek intersection in Covington Township and approached a marked patrol vehicle on foot. He was found to be driving under the influence and taken to Tioga County Prison pending arraignment.
Ivan Brown, 67, of Wilmington, N.C., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek on Gateway Drive, Mansfield, Sept. 3. Charges are pending.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating an incident on Forman Hollow Road, Liberty Township in which an unknown person drove an unknown vehicle into the victim’s mailbox and fled the scene. The mailbox was valued at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.