Crashes
The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord escaped injury in a one vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township Jan. 18. The driver was traveling south when she hit a patch of ice, and left the roadway, hitting a snowbank. She was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
The driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Route14, Union Township Jan. 17. The driver was traveling south, negotiating a left-hand curve in the road when she hit a patch of ice and began to lose control of the car, spinning into a guide rail. She was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
DUI crash
Mark D. Norr, 59, of Liberty, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township Jan. 16. Norr was traveling west in a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu when he drove off the roadway and into a ditch, continuing west hitting a road sign, and then a mailbox, eventually overturning onto its roof. It was determined that the driver was driving under the influence of intoxicants, and he was charged with DUI.
Theft
Matthew Eddington, 27, of Morristown, Tenn., was arrested for retail theft from the Pump N’ Pantry, 1 Main St., Tioga on Jan. 20. Eddington took two beef sticks and fled the store. Once in custody, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harassment
A 38-year-old Elkland woman was arrested for harassment following a domestic incident between the woman and a 40-year-old man of Wellsboro at a residence on Yale Street, Wellsboro Jan. 21. She was charged in district court.
A 78-year-old woman of Wellsboro was charged with harassment following a domestic incident with a 55-year-old woman at a residence on Shear Road, Charleston Township Jan. 23. Both parties were engaged in an argument over a cell phone, that turned physical when the arrestee allegedly threw items at the victim. She was charged in district court.