Crashes
A dump truck with its bucket raised hit multiple power lines and dragged them down in a one vehicle crash on Route 287, Tioga Township June 23. Eugene O. Mosher, 58, of Tioga, was traveling east in a 1990 GMC dump truck when it hit the power lines. Mosher stopped the truck, removed the wires from the truck and then drove off. The driver was identified thanks to a nearby witness. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property.
Drug possession
A Batavia, N.Y. was charged with possession of drugs following a traffic stop on Route 15, Richmond Township June 28.
Criminal trespass
A 69-year-old Wellsboro man was arrested and charged with defiant trespass after he allegedly failed to stay off a property owner’s property over a wide span of dates. He had been notified to stay off the property in Charleston Township May 19.
Theft
A 73-year-old Tioga woman was the victim of theft after someone took a garden gnome valued at $50 from her property on Lakeview Lane, Tioga Township June 9.
DUI
The state police sobriety checkpoint over the July 4 weekend resulted in 38 citations and 21 warnings.