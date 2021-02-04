Crashes
Solomon H. Bennett, 23, of Elmira, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bailey Creek Road, Jackson Township, Jan. 29. Bennett was traveling north in a 2002 Chevrolet Express when he hit a patch of ice, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which traveled off the road and hit a large row of shrubs. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Bennett was wearing a seat belt.
Danie C,. Schmidt, 20, of Covington, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pitts Road, Richmond Township Jan. 29. Schmidt was traveling west in a 2003 Dodge Dakota, too fast for conditions according to police, when he lost control of the truck and traveled off the road, hitting a large pile of rocks. The truck sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Schmidt was wearing a seat belt.
Michael R. Moyer, 49, of Sabinsville, escaped injury but a second driver, Charles C. Unagnst, 56, of Westfield, suffered a minor injury in a two vehicle crash on Route 6, Gaines Township Jan. 27. Both drivers were traveling west, Moyer in a 2018 Jeep Compass and Unangst in a 2012 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck when Unangst attempted to make a right turn onto Shin Hollow Road, and Moyer failed to lower his speed, rear-ending the truck. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Jeep sustained disabling damage.
Scattering rubbish
Derrick Barker, 29, of Towanda, was arrested for scattering rubbish on private property along Route 249, Chatham Township Jan. 26. Charges are pending in district court.