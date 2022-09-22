Crashes

Mindy S. Shirley, 44, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Hills Creek Road, Middlebury Township Sept. 18. Shirley was traveling south in a 2016 Ford F-150XLT when she saw a deer cross the roadway in front of her. She drove into a ditch attached to a driveway and then out of the ditch, where police found her in the left side of the road. She fled the scene and was later interviewed at her residence. She was wearing her seat belt. She was cited with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

