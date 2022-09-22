Crashes
Mindy S. Shirley, 44, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Hills Creek Road, Middlebury Township Sept. 18. Shirley was traveling south in a 2016 Ford F-150XLT when she saw a deer cross the roadway in front of her. She drove into a ditch attached to a driveway and then out of the ditch, where police found her in the left side of the road. She fled the scene and was later interviewed at her residence. She was wearing her seat belt. She was cited with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Dustin M. Worthington, 33, of Westfield, escaped injury, along with David G. Miller, 74, of Westfield and his passenger, Nancy R. Miller, 64, of Westfield in a two-vehicle crash on Route 49, Deerfield Township Sept. 14. David Miller was stopped in a 2014 Toyota Rav4 waiting to turn onto Merrick Hill Road when Worthington, in a 2005 Dodge Durango, traveling west at about 66 mph, was unable to slow down, and attempted to overtake the Rav4 on the left side. He then hit the left rear of the vehicle. The Rav4 had to be towed from the scene. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever drove onto the front yard of private property at 765 Urban Road, Liberty Township late on Aug. 31, damaging the grass. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Hit and run
Police are looking for whoever drove across private property on Spencer Road early in the morning of Aug. 10, hitting and damaging a trailer.
A 44-year-old man of Lawrenceville was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants on Sept. 16 following a traffic stop on Route 287.
Simple trespass
Three teenagers were arrested for simple trespass at private property on Sweet Hollow Road, Middlebury Township on Aug. 24. They were charged in district court.