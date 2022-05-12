Crashes
Dakota R. Ruef, 27, of Westfield, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township May 7. Ruef was traveling west in a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic when he left the north side of the roadway and hit a guiderail. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Ruef said he was using his phone at the time and had been drinking prior to the crash. He was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of his injuries and a blood draw for alcohol. He was not wearing a seat belt and had visible injury to his head. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Jessica Bennett, 29, of Osceola, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Delmar Township May 7. She was traveling west in a 2016 Ford Fiesta when she went off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. The car then overturned, sustaining disabling damage. She was wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Lost firearm
Police report that a Bond Arms Roughneck series 45 ACP caliber handgun was lost in the area of Gaines Township April 26. The gun is described as greyish blue in color. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever damaged a 2020 Subaru Ascent at a property on Williamson Trail, Liberty April 10. Damage was a scratch from the front to the back on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Burglary
Several items were taken from a residence on California Road, Westfield Township March 17. Stolen items include a large metal toolbox, multiple knives, multiple Zippo lighters and an unknown quantity of coins. The investigation is on-going.
Harassment
Tyler Roe, 45, was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident at 96 Ward Ave., Osceola Township March 29. The victim related she was slapped once and left the residence after an argument turned physical. One charges of harassment was filed.
Police were dispatched to a disturbance at 3026 South Main Street, Richmond Township March 28 and found there had been a physical altercation between the parties involved.
Two people were charged in district court with harassment with physical contact after police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident at a residence on Canoe Camp Creek Road, Richmond Township, May 7.
Child endangerment
Police are investigating a Child Line report of the medical neglect of a two-year-old girl in Knoxville March 13.
Drug possession
Darren Covert, 33, of Montour Falls, N.Y., was arrested after police were dispatched to 1368 Johnson Hill Road, Covington Township April 6. Covert was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft by deception
A 48-year-old Blossburg woman reported that she had received an unemployment check in the mail after someone obtained her information. The check was returned to the unemployment office.
DUI crash
A 47-year-old Osceola man was the victim of identity theft when police received a report of unemployment fraud on April 18.
Robert Lane, 49, of Covington, was arrested following a wrong-way crash on Route 15 north, Liberty Township March 25. Police said Lane got into a head-on collision with a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck while traveling south in a 2013 Ram pick-up truck. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
Bi-Lo Supply, Mansfield, reported that someone entered the store between April 29 and May 2 and took a fire extinguisher, value $50; a Samsun Galaxy S22 cell phone, value $1,000, $10 in change, and damaged a single pane window, valued at $80. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.