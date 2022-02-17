Crashes
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Stony Fork School Road, Delmar Township Jan. 27. Jebadiah T. Weaver, 34, of Wellsboro was driving a 2009 Mak Truck Granit, turning left from West Branch Road onto Stony Fork School Road when it hit a patch of ice in the roadway and slid into a 2011 Subaru Forester that was stopped at the stop sign on Stony Fork School Road, driven by James A. Weaver, 70, of Wellsboro. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
A tractor trailer driver was not injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township on Feb. 1. According to police the truck was south bound when it traveled off the left side of the road and hit a wire fence. The driver was wearing a seat belt. He was ticketed for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
DUI
A 45-year-old man of Tioga was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep on River Road, Tioga Township Jan. 29 for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending in district court.
David Conklin, 31, of Gillett, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt on Foute 328, Jackson Township Feb. 6. Charges are pending in district court.
Burglary
Police arrested a suspect in Bucks County in connection to a burglary that took place at a residence in Gaines Township. The suspect allegedly forcefully entered the residence on Merrick Spring Road between Oct. 31, 2021 and Nov. 6, 2021 and took 13 firearms and a closed-circuit security system. Several of the firearms were recovered and the suspect taken into custody.
Police are looking for whoever took a motorcycle from a barn at a residence on Blockhouse Road, Liberty between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. The black and yellow 2013 Suzuki RMZ 250 was taken when someone entered the barn via a side entrance and wheeled the bike out of the barn. They then attempted to take another motorcycle that was in the barn but were unsuccessful. The actor then left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Drug possession
An 18-year-old male from Millerton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet on Route 49, Lawrence Township Jan. 31. Charges are pending in district court.
PFA violation
A 52-year-old man from Blossburg was arrested for a reported protection from abuse violation at a residence on South Main Street, Richmond Township Feb. 11.