Crash
Christopher A. Woodhams, 19, of Sabinsville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township July 8. Woodhams was traveling west in a 2007 Ford Focus when he drove off the roadway and hit landscaping shrubbery and a utility pole. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Strangulation
Zachary Bickle, 28, of Lockport, N.Y., was arrested for strangulation after he allegedly wrapped his arms around the male victim’s neck and began to squeeze it while he was still driving a vehicle driving south on Route 15, Tioga Township June 3. Bickle was being transported, along with a second male passenger, to a rehab facility in Allenwood, from a rehab facility in Buffalo, N.Y. when the incident occurred. The victim was able to pull over to the right side of the road. Bickle then exited the vehicle on foot and the victim drove to the Tioga County Welcome Center and contacted 911. Bickle was located by state police walking along Route 15 south and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment, simple assault, false identification to law enforcement and harassment.
Theft of motor vehicle
Richard Burrows, 56, of Mansfield and Gary Bowen, 41, of Mansfield, were both charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police said they took keys from a locked office at the homeless shelter on Charleston Road, Charleston Township May 29 and took a Chrysler Town and Country van registered to the Tioga County Homeless Initiative shelter without permission or authorization. They were gone for about five hours before returning to the shelter.
Burglary
State police were dispatched to a residence on Stony Fork Road, Delmar Township June 23 for a report of a burglary. Reported stolen was a Rigid brand reciprocating saw valued at $100. The burglar entered the residence through an open back door, police said. Contact state police at Mansfield with any information.
Someone kicked in the door of a cabin on Phoenix Road, Gaines Township between June 23 and July 8 and took approximately $800 worth of fishing gear, including a fishing license on the back of a ball cap valued at $25; a Cabela’s brand fly rod and reel in a travel case, valued at $300; flies and other tackle in a fishing vest valued at $400; a fishing vest with tackle valued at $100 and damaged a door valued at $100. Any information should be provided to state police at Mansfield.
Criminal mischief
Matthew Mosher, 38, of Tioga was arrested after police served two felony warrants on him at 16085 Route 287, Tioga Township July 6. Mosher allegedly confronted police with a machete and other fixed blade weapons. He was taken into custody and transported to Tioga County Prison. During the altercation he resisted arrest and caused damage to a police patrol vehicle. Charges are pending.