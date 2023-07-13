Walmart thief

State police at Mansfield are investigating a retail theft committed when an unknown individual attempted to walk out of the Mansfield Walmart, 1169 South Main St., Richmond Township, with $866.33 in grocery items Sunday, July 9 just after 9 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield at 570-662-2131.

Crash

Christopher A. Woodhams, 19, of Sabinsville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township July 8. Woodhams was traveling west in a 2007 Ford Focus when he drove off the roadway and hit landscaping shrubbery and a utility pole. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.

