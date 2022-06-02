Crash
Police are looking for the driver of a Dodge 2500 pick-up truck that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the River Road, Ward Township May 21. The unknown driver lost control of the truck while traveling south and crashed into a 1993 Ford F-150 XLT operated by John Mase, 53, Morris traveling north. The Dodge then fled the scene southbound on River Road. No injuries were reported and Mase was wearing a seat belt.
DUI
A 38-year-old Knoxville man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2016 GMC vehicle on North Water Street, Knoxville May 13. An investigation showed that he was driving under the influence of intoxicants, Charges are pending in district court
Thefts
Police are investigating a phone scam that cost a Mansfield man $200 from his bank account between April 21 and April 23.
A catalytic converter was taken off a Ford F-450 while it was parked at Aumick Street, Sullivan Township May 23. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Jennifer Graham, 31, of Knoxville, was arrested for retail theft from the Walmart on South Main Street, Richmond Township May 20. Graham admitted taking items without paying. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
Someone broke into the River of Life Church on Route 6, Richmond Township between May 13 and May 15 and broke a safe located in the office. The 1380 Sentry Vangard safe was valued at $200. The investigation is ongoing.