Theft

A vehicle stolen by a 23-year-old Stroudsburg man was later recovered by Horseheads Village Police Department, Horseheads, N.Y. and returned to the victim, a 50-year-old Wellsboro man. The vehicle was taken from a residence on Leone Road, Charleston Township on Oct. 1. The alleged thief was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking in district court.

Tags

