Theft
A vehicle stolen by a 23-year-old Stroudsburg man was later recovered by Horseheads Village Police Department, Horseheads, N.Y. and returned to the victim, a 50-year-old Wellsboro man. The vehicle was taken from a residence on Leone Road, Charleston Township on Oct. 1. The alleged thief was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking in district court.
Scattering rubbish
Police are looking for whoever dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the Auto Zone, 1526 Main St., Richmond Township on Oct. 13. The unknown person was driving a white truck at the time. Auto Zone does discard motor oil, but the unknown liquid was not motor oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Crashes
Carl R. Kingsley, 19, of Granville Summit, was injured when he lost control of the 2007 Western Star bicycle he was riding on the on-ramp to Route 15 off of Route 414 Liberty Township Oct. 17. As he was making a right-hand turn, the bike slid across the road and went off the east side of the roadway. The bike began to roll over onto its left side, and then continue east on its side, coming to rest on the east side of the roadway facing south. Kinglsey was extricated from the vehicle by Blossburg Firemen’s Ambulance personnel and transported to UPMC Williamsport for unknown injuries. He was wearing a bicycle helmet.
James J. Ward, 51, of Batavia, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township Oct. 15. His passenger, Maria C. Montes, 42, also of Batavia, was not injured. Ward was traveling south in a 2022 Ford Edge when a deer entered the roadway and Ward hit it. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Both occ- upants were wearing seat belts.
Ryan P. Coughlin, 20, of Rochester, N.Y., escaped injury along with his passenger, Hannah J. Harris, 19, of Rochester, and both refused transport by Mansfield ambulance after a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township Oct. 2. Coughlin was traveling north in a 2012 Toyota Corolla when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the guide rail on the east side of the roadway. The car then crossed the travel lanes and hit the guide rail on the west side of the roadway, where it came to rest facing north. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.