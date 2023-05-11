Crash
Christopher J. Kukich, 23, of Jeannette, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township April 30. Kukich was traveling south in a 2020 Toyota Corolla when he hit a large amount of water in the road and lost control of the car. The vehicle then went off the road and 300 feet over an embankment, where it hit a tress, totaling the vehicle. Kukich was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility. He was cited for speeding.
DUI crash
Lonny Hurst, 43, of Columbia Crossroads, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed a 2017 Chevrolet Trax at 3493 Route 549, Rutland Township March 30. He also was charged with recklessly endangering another person, leaving the scene of an accident and other summary traffic violations in district court.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever stole 2.5 gallons of gasoline from a lawn tractor parked at a residence on Route 49, Westfield Township April 24. The victim’s fence was also damaged in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Police are looking for whoever stole a seat off a lawn tractor parked at a residence on Tower Hill Road, Jackson Township April 15. The seat from the lawnmower was valued at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Disorderly conduct
A business at 811 South Main Street, Richmond Township was cited in district court for prohibited false alarms after police were dispatched to a third false alarm at the business in a one-year time span.