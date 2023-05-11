Crash

Christopher J. Kukich, 23, of Jeannette, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township April 30. Kukich was traveling south in a 2020 Toyota Corolla when he hit a large amount of water in the road and lost control of the car. The vehicle then went off the road and 300 feet over an embankment, where it hit a tress, totaling the vehicle. Kukich was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility. He was cited for speeding.

