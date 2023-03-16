Assault with bodily injury
A 40-year-old Tioga man was arrested following a domestic physical altercation at a residence near South Main Street and Park Street, Tioga borough Feb. 26. Following the incident the arrestee fled the scene, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was later arrested in New York State. Charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
A 35-year-old Knoxville man was arrested following a domestic incident at a residence on North First Street, Knoxville March 6. Police determined that the arrestee hit the victim in the face during an altercation. No injuries were sustained. Charges were filed in district court.
Two people were arrested following an incident at a residence on Route 660, Covington Township Feb. 4. The 21-year-old female and 29-year-old male, brother and sister, shoved each other during an argument. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a residence on Route 6, Richmond Township Feb. 15. Police determined that someone pried open the door and went inside the residence but did not take any items. Door damage was valued at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took items from a property on Fallbrook Road, Sullivan Township between Sept. 1, 2022 and Feb. 7, 2023. Stolen were a propane tank, a marine grade battery and a propane regulator, total value of $320. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.