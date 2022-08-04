Thefts

Cash and other items were stolen from a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck parked at a residence on North Bullock Road, Richmond Township July 25. Stolen was $2000 in cash, a Pittsburgh Steelers money clip, a Pennsylvania driver’s license, a credit card and bank debit card and a veteran’s ID. The vehicle was also damaged on both sides by a suspected key. The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

