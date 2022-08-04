Thefts
Cash and other items were stolen from a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck parked at a residence on North Bullock Road, Richmond Township July 25. Stolen was $2000 in cash, a Pittsburgh Steelers money clip, a Pennsylvania driver’s license, a credit card and bank debit card and a veteran’s ID. The vehicle was also damaged on both sides by a suspected key. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are looking for whoever took a 2003 Chevy 2500 Duramax truck and a black 2005 Divel trailer parked at the Middlebury Dandy Mini Mart from July 22 to July 25. It is believed the trailer was moved during a power outage at about 1:30 p.m. on July 15. Any information can be forwarded to state police at Mansfield.
A 13-year-old girl was arrested and taken into custody for stealing a 2010 black Nissan Titan from Route 49, Lawrence Township on June 27. The girl was a runaway who police were looking for and was stopped by Wellsboro police for a traffic violation. Charges are pending.
Disorderly conduct
Erich West, 42, of Liberty was arrested for disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to Gulick Street, Blossburg July 29.
Firearm
Police recovered a grey Colt handgun at Route 49, Nelson Township July 12. The investigation is ongoing.
Indecent exposure
Andre Reed, 42, of Tioga, was arrested for indecent exposure after he allegedly entered the home of a Tioga woman for a tax assessment and exposed himself to her July 2. Charges were filed in district court. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
Autozone, 1528 South Main St., Richmond Township, reported an attempted burglary on July 9, at 9:52 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Crash
Michael D. Cottle, 41, of Wilkes Barre, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Skyline Drive, Jackson Township July 26. Cottle was eastbound in a 1999 Peterbilt 379 going downhill when he lost his brakes, crossed North Road and hit a ditch and then multiple trees. It then went over the embankment off the east side of North Road. The driver had jumped from the vehicle before it hit the embankment and trees. He suffered a minor injury and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre for treatment of his injuries. The truck was towed from the scene.
DUI crash
Lexus Wood, 23, of Woodhull, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2016 Jeep on Austinburg Road, Brookfield Township July 7.
Harassment
A 41-year-old female of Tioga and a 38-year-old male of Tioga Township were both charged with harassment following an argument that turned into a shoving match at a residence on Route 287, Tioga Township July 29.