Crashes
Jacob R. Soles, 32, of Gasport escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 north, Tioga Township July 29. Soles was traveling in a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a concrete barrier. He was wearing his seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
Leevi F. Yungwirth, 27, of Mansfield suffered a suspected minor injury to his face but refused transport after he drove his car off the road and hit a pole, turning over onto its roof in a ditch. Yungwirth was traveling north on Catlin Hollow Road in a 2015 Ford F-150XLT when he partially crossed into the oncoming lane and lost control of the pick-up truck. He was cited for speeding and failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and for restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever cut the locks off a cargo trailer used as storage at a residence in Ward Township sometime between July 31 and Aug. 4, then stole several items including an orange and white Simplicity ZT2000 Zero Turn lawnmower valued at $3,500; a gas weed whacker, valued at $145; a Stihl 16” chain saw, valued at $200; a gas can containing gasoline valued at $16 and a shooting table, valued at $130. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Police are looking for whoever used a mechanical grinder to cut opn a safe at a residence on Route 287, Tioga Township June 22 after forcing entry into the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft by deception
Two known individuals are under investigation for using an 84-year-old woman’s credit card to withdraw $385 from her account in over 17 transactions without her knowledge using the CashApp between June 9 and June 21.
A 70-year-old woman of Mercer was the victim of a scam costing her $2,000 in Amazon gift cards by someone pretending to be a celebrity asking for donations to be part of a “Fan Club” via Facebook Messenger and Google Chat between June 4 and July 30. Police warn the public to be cautious giving personal information to individuals on the Internet.
Theft
A 72-year-old Reading man was the victim of theft after unknown individuals took several items from his residence on Stoney Fork Creek Road, Morris Township Aug. 4. Among the items stolen are an aluminum brake valued at $1,200, two rolls of coil stock for gutters, valued at $300, a compound miter saw, valued at $100, a coil stockholder, valued at $100, a table saw, valued at $300, two wooden sawhorses, valued at$100 and a box of Soffit, valued at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
Zachary Zimmers, 32 and Brett Demming, 59, both of Blossburg, were arrested for harassment with physical contact after the two fought about a landlord-tenant dispute. Both were cited and charges are pending in district court.