Theft of motor vehicle
Police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from 939 Marsh Creek Road, Dec. 13. On Dec. 14, police responded to the residence in Charleston Township for a report of a vehicle theft. Investigation determined that Christopher Allen took a 2003 Chevrolet and a 1992 Ford without the property owner’s permission to have them scrapped. Both vehicles were recovered that day. The investigation is continuing.
Harassment
A 17-year-old male of Tioga was arrested for allegedly making threatening remarks and gestures toward the 52-year-old male victim during a verbal altercation in the road on North Main Street, Tioga Township Dec. 13. Charges were filed in district court.
Shoplifting
Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Wal-Mart in Richmond Township Aug. 26.