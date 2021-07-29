Cruelty to animals
Bryan Strauss, 25, of Elkland, was arrested for allegedly picking up a three month old puppy by grabbing it around its neck while putting it in its kennel on July 26.
Hit and run crash
Police are looking for whoever crashed into two mailboxes and fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra around 11 p.m. July 11, on Route 362, Shippen Township. The operator returned to retrieve a truck part that had fallen off, which then fled again after the operator was advised by a property owner that the police were responding.
Crash
A motorist on Route 15 southbound escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash with a deer in Richmond Township July 26. The crash, around 1:30 a.m., happened just north of the Appalachian Trail Way. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. The 2017 Subaru Forester was drivable.