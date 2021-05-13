Assault
A 26-year-old woman from Lawrenceville was arrested and charged with simple assault following an incident at a residence on Mechanic Street, Lawrenceville May 2. Police said the woman struck, clawed and grabbed the 32-year-old male victim causing injury.
Harassment
Kody Ryan Ringler, 29, of Wellsboro, was arrested for harassment following an incident on May 9 at a residence in Elkland. Police said Ringler threw a Mother’s Day card back at the victim, hitting her in the face, after she initially threw it towards him.
A known adult male allegedly threatened a 17-year-old male of Covington between April 1 and April 11, at a location on Canada Road, Putnam Township.