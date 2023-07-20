Crashes
Jillian S. Heck, 20, of Elkland, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Hunter Road, Deerfield Township. Heck’s passenger, a 15-year-old male also of Elkland, also suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. Heck was traveling north in a 2007 Dodge Caliber on a gravel road with no lane markings, negotiating a left-hand turn, when it left the roadway, and she lost control. Heck attempted to regain control but over corrected and traveled back across the road, spun 180 degrees, hit an embankment and rolled over onto its roof. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts and were transported to UPMC Wellsboro for evaluation. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Heck was cited for speeding.
A 15-year-old ATV driver from Mansfield was injured in a one-vehicle crash, as was her passenger, a 13-year-old girl from Columbia Crossroads. The driver was traveling east at about 40 mph on Ritz Road, Sullivan Township on June 27 when she was unable to negotiate a right curve and left the road to the north side. She traveled off the road and hit a ditch, and was thrown from the vehicle. The passenger was able to remain on the ATV. Both occupants were wearing helmets and sustained minor injuries in the crash. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre and the passenger was transported to UPMC Wellsboro by Mansfield EMS.
Francis P. Surine Jr. 18, of Tioga, suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Elkhorn Road, Farmington Township July 16. Surine was traveling east in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra too fast for conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The car left the roadway and hit a tree head on sustaining disabling damage. Surine reported a lower leg injury. He was not transported to a medical facility. He was wearing a seatbelt and was cited for speeding.
John E. Slocum Jr., 55, of Osceola, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Parkhurst Street, Elkland July 16. Slocum was traveling north in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when he swerved to avoid an object in the roadway and hit an unattended parked 2013 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Harassment
Desiree Poole, 34, of Mansfield, was arrested after police were dispatched to a domestic altercation at a residence on Blacktop Lane, Richmond Township July 15. Poole allegedly arrived at the male victim’s residence and engaged in a physical altercation with him, then hit him once in the face with an open hand. Charges of harassment with physical contact were filed in district court.
Indecent exposure
James Mowers, 74, of Wellsboro, was arrested for indecent exposure at a residence on Route 6, Charleston Township on June 26. Charges are pending in district court.
Theft
A 46-year-old woman of Ulysses was arrested for theft after she allegedly took seven Vicodin pills from the victim’s medicine cabinet at a residence on Butler Hill Road, Deerfield Township April 30. She was charged in district court.
Burglary
Approximately $3,000 in Harbor Freight hand tools were taken from a storage unit facility on Route 6, Richmond Township July 14. The investigation is ongoing.