Jillian S. Heck, 20, of Elkland, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Hunter Road, Deerfield Township. Heck’s passenger, a 15-year-old male also of Elkland, also suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. Heck was traveling north in a 2007 Dodge Caliber on a gravel road with no lane markings, negotiating a left-hand turn, when it left the roadway, and she lost control. Heck attempted to regain control but over corrected and traveled back across the road, spun 180 degrees, hit an embankment and rolled over onto its roof. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts and were transported to UPMC Wellsboro for evaluation. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Heck was cited for speeding.

