Crashes
Lance E. Everhart, 22, of Windber, Pa., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township June 16. Everhart was traveling north in a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia when he hit a large body of water on the roadway, lost control of the car and hit a guiderail. Both Everhart and his passenger, 21-year_old Julienne G. Casper, of Johnstown, were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Ian S. Bullock, 23, of Wellsboro, escaped injury but a second driver, Adriene Giantisco, 55, of Mansfield, was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township June 15. Both drivers were traveling west, Bullock in a 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck and Giantisco in a 2007 Ford Mustang, when the Ford rear-ended the Mustang. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Gianstico was transported to Troy Hospital via Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance for treatment of her injuries. Both vehicles were towed. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Bullock was charged with careless driving.
Thefts
A 26-year-old Wellsboro woman was the victim of theft when someone called her claiming to be from “Chime” and requested she send them $204.65 on June 14. She digitally sent the money to an account linked to a Christina Auerbach, though she stated she had spoken with an unknown male. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
A catalytic converter was stolen off a 1998 Dodge vehicle parked at a residence on Webster Road, Sullivan Township between May 1 and May 28. The vehicle part was valued at $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Simple harassment
Police are looking for whoever took a card containing $50 from a mailbox on Catlin Hollow Road, Charleston Township on June 15. A necktie also was stolen out of a package in the mailbox. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
Jeremy Woods, 39, of Westfield, was arrested and will be charged in district court with harassment after an investigation into a domestic disturbance on Church St., Westfield June 2.