Crashes

Lance E. Everhart, 22, of Windber, Pa., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township June 16. Everhart was traveling north in a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia when he hit a large body of water on the roadway, lost control of the car and hit a guiderail. Both Everhart and his passenger, 21-year_old Julienne G. Casper, of Johnstown, were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Tags